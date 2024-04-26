Michael Jordan Rodine was facing numerous charges in the deaths of two people in 2022

Photo: File photo

A North Okanagan man facing numerous charges in the deaths two people near Vernon in 2022 has passed away.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Michael Jordan Rodine has died.

Officials did not say how the 37-year-old man died.

Rodine was charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of causing death while driving with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit, and two counts of impaired driving causing death.

The charges stem from an August 2022 head-on collision that resulted in the death of two grandparents on vacation in the Okanagan from Vancouver.

The crash happened on Highway 97 near the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

Earlier this year, Rodine, who had pleaded not guilty, had elected to be tried by judge alone on a Vernon court room.