Vernon historian finds footage of work being done at Big White 45 years ago

Today's trip down memory lane arrives at Big White in 1979.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has uncovered footage from 45 years ago showing work being done on the Kelowna-area ski resort.

Arseneault noted the work is done in the summer, “when major maintenance and upgrade work could be done without people getting in the way."

"This was before the popularity of mountain biking, which nearly every hill enjoys these days. Mountain biking dates back to the 1970s in California and only caught on in Canada in the early 1980s.”

Big White opened in 1963 with only a T-bar, and 1968 saw the first accommodations built on the mountain. In 1977, the Ptarmigan Inn was built and the Powder Triple Chair installation arrived in 1979.

“It takes skill and experience to pilot a helicopter with a 30-plus foot support pole dangling below while navigating a forested mountainside,” Arseneault said. “Support crews on the ground are there to assist in the safe delivery to the staging area.

“An exciting day for the hill, knowing that skiers in just a few short months, would enjoy the new triple chair, but for the moment, the ground crew, even with ski goggles, were dealing with high-speed, rotor-blasted dust and grit, guiding the huge loads safely to the ground — clearly an adrenaline junkie's dream job.”

Arseneault said installing the triple chair was “a small but important part of Big White’s history,” and the dream of the Mervyn family was coming to life with Dave Bowering at the helm.

“Today, Big White has expanded to more than 2,765 acres of skiable area, faster quad chairs and six-seat chair lifts have replaced the older lifts, new lodges and residential homes now straddle the hill, mountain bike riders challenge its trails in the summer and it’s become a true year-round mountain village.”

Big White has become the fourth-largest ski resort in B.C., and a ski resort worthy of the world stage.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his YouTube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].