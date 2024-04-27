Canadian Food Inspection Agency has filed numerous charges against an Enderby man

Photo: Pexels

An Enderby man is facing a series of charges from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The CFIA has filed eight charges against Richard John Yntema for alleged contraventions of the Health of Animals Regulations (HAR) and the Health of Animals Act.

According to a report by the CFIA, Yntema is facing the following charges:

one alleged contravention of the HAR which stipulates unless there is a permit issued, no person shall feed to any animal material in any form whether or not incorporated into another thing that is derived from specified risk material

two alleged contraventions of HAR which stipulates no person shall feed meat, meat by-products or food that is suspected to contain meat or meat by-products to swine or poultry, or permit swine or poultry to have access to the meat or by-products.

two alleged contraventions of HAR which stipulates that no person shall feed the carcass of an animal or part of one to livestock or poultry unless certain conditions are met.

three alleged contraventions of HAR, two of which are for obstructing or hindering an inspector, and one for making a false or misleading statement to an inspector.

“The CFIA is responsible for the administration and enforcement of federal legislation, acts, and regulations. The CFIA is dedicated to safeguarding food, animal, and plant health, which enhances the health and well-being of Canada's people, environment, and economy,” said statement by the CIFA.

The CFIA informs the public when charges have been laid by its Enforcement and Investigation Services (EIS). Charges are laid by EIS after the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) decides to prosecute the charges.

“This notice is part of a commitment to openness and transparency and ongoing efforts to increase awareness of the CFIA's role in encouraging compliance with the various acts and regulations. In all cases, the subject of charges is presumed innocent until proven guilty."