Members of Lumby-based Okanagan Soaring Association cleaned up 1,500 kg of garbage from King Eddy area

Photo: OSA

The King Eddy Forest Service Road area is a lot cleaner thanks to some local high flyers.

Members of the Lumby-based Okanagan Soaring Association recently held their annual clean up on the Lavington road that branches off Highway 6.

“This FSR is not only the route up to our paragliding launch sites and private properties, and it's also popular with 'off road' users as it eventually leads up to Crown land above the Highway 6 valley,” said OSA president Jerry Mason. “Sadly, it's also a popular dumping ground for all kinds of garbage that should really be taken to the dump. This year's clean up was no exception.”

OSA members collected more than 1,500 kg of garbage ranging from general household garbage to burned-out sofas and mattresses and even vehicle gearboxes and transmissions.

A large tipping trailer was provided by Derek David of Davidco Construction Ltd., who did two runs to the dump to dispose of all the garbage collected.

“It never ceases to amaze us how some folk have no qualms about dumping, with some of the garbage clearly showing names and addresses of the original owner,” Mason said, adding the names found on the garbage have been passed on to police and the BC Conservation Service.

“A continuous problem is the number of nails left on the side of the road from all the burnt pallets. We have had a few issues with punctures because of the discarded nails in the parking areas towards the top of the FSR,” Mason said.

The OSA paid more than $300 in dump fees, but Mason said the Okanagan Forestry Task Force, which is very active on keeping the backcountry clean, provided the group with the forms needed to reclaim fees for community clean up.

The OSA is a collection of hang gliders and parasailers who launch from two sites near Lumby.