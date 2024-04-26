Photo: Darren Handschuh

In B.C., 181 workers died from workplace injury or disease in 2022.

And on Friday, the City of Vernon honoured those lives lost with a National Day of Mourning ceremony in city hall.

Among those in attendance were more than 20 members of the BC Wildfire Service. Standing in their red shirts, the men and women of the BCWS lined the back council chambers where the ceremony was held in memory of the six firefighters who lost their lives in B.C. last year.

During his speech to those in attendance, Mayor Victor Cumming honoured all those who lost their lives last year and those who put their lives at risk during the course of their jobs, but had a special message for the BCWS.

“I would like to thank you for what you do each day to protect yourselves, each other, and of course, our community members,” said Cumming, noting he has two nephews who spent time with the BCWS.

Dale Bojahra, with the BCWS, said the support they have received not only at special events like Day of Mourning, but throughout the year means a great deal to the firefighters.

“This shows you the impact last season had on our staff,” Bojahra said of the two-dozen BCWF members in attendance. “We did suffer losses last year. Some of our folks didn't come home. It continues to impact us today. The connections run tight and deep in the BC Wildfire Service and every red shirt you see here today were certainly impacted by those tragedies last year and continue to do so.”

Bojahra said it was “very powerful” to hear comments from speakers like Cumming and John Doorman with Vernon Fire Rescue Services acknowledging them specifically.

“It means a lot to have those folks up there identify the group here in the room and recognize the commitment they have and the sacrifices they make,” Bojahra said.

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984, and in 1990 it became a national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act. On April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.