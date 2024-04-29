'Career criminal' who stole a car from a Vernon dealership sentenced to jail time

Photo: Castanet

A Kelowna resident with a lengthy criminal record pleaded guilty to four charges in Vernon court last week.

Kevin James Beattie, 33, pleaded guilty to one charge each of: Break and enter to commit an indictable offence, possession of stolen property over $5,000, one motor vehicle theft, and driving with a suspended licence.

During Wednesday's sentencing hearing, the court heard how Beattie broke into Vernon's Swan Lake Motors in the early hours of Sept. 15, 2023.

Police attended the scene after a showroom sensor was triggered. Mounties arrived to find an unoccupied Ford F-350 parked outside with the engine running, which was later confirmed to have been stolen out of Kelowna.

Surveillance footage showed Beattie scoping out the premises in the F-350 before smashing the glass of Swan Lake Motors' front door, entering the building and driving away in a stolen black dodge ram.

Footage was used to identify Beattie who has facial tattoos on the right side of his face, and a marijuana leaf tattoo on his right thigh.

Hoping for a better future

During Wednesday's hearing. Beattie apologized for his actions, saying he hopes to find a fresh start in a new town, find a job, work on his mental health problems and not find himself back in court. But Beattie's claims were questioned by provincial court judge Jeremy Guild.

“Your criminal record shows you don't care about anybody else,” said Guild.

“There’s always hope. Everybody lives in hope that somebody will decide, sooner rather than later, to change – your criminal record shows you haven’t. I have no doubt you’ve said the very same thing many times to judges ... I see somebody who's chosen to be a career criminal, plain and simple”

Guild said with Beattie's criminal record, he wouldn’t be surprised to see him back in court, but he hopes Beattie makes better friends and choices. He went along with the Crown and defence's joint submission, adding: “I cannot say the joint submission will bring the administration of justice into disrepute.”

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that judges are bound to follow joint submissions unless they find the proposed sentence would "lead reasonable and informed persons ... to believe that the proper functioning of the justice system had broken down."

For the four charges, Beattie was sentenced to 540 days jail time, with enhanced credit he'll serve 282 days. He's also prohibited from driving a vehicle for three years.