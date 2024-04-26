Amid on-going opioid crisis, Interior Health offering free naloxone training in Vernon

Chelsey Mutter

Six people died in the first two months of 2024 due to unregulated drug use. In 2023, 53 people died, and Interior Health is looking to prevent drug related deaths amid the on-going opioid crisis.

The health authority is hosting free naloxone training sessions at the Vernon branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. Hosted on the first Wednesday of each month, the training goes over how to administer naloxone to someone in need and how people can keep themselves safe while helping people in crisis.

Kathryn Moore and Keri Locheed host sessions and work for Interior Health, they say taking part in the training is a good idea, even if someone wouldn’t feel comfortable using naloxone on a stranger.

“It could really be anyone, there could be someone in your life who you don’t know uses a substance this could be your friend or your sibling or any loved one and to try and think about what you would want someone to do if that person in your life was out and maybe needed this kind of help,” said Locheed.

“It also might be in your own home,” added Moore. “You never know when you’re going to come home, if you have children, if one of them are going to be on the floor.”

The pair say most people who die from drug overdoses are in private residences.

According to the BC Coroners report, so far in 2024, 47.5 per cent of unregulated drug deaths occurred in private residences. The next highest place of death was 37 per cent occurring in an unknown residence. In comparison, 13 per cent of unregulated drug deaths happened outside.

Training covers overdose statistics in Vernon, the basics of psychoactive substances, overdose prevention strategies, how to recognize an overdose, Naloxone and how to administer it, and how to respond to an opioid overdose.

Sessions take place the first Wednesday of every month from 7 to 8 p.m. at the community room at the ORL. The free drop-in sessions are open to all and participants will receive a free naloxone kit.

Anyone unable to attend the library sessions can walk into the downtown Mental Health and Substance Abuse clinic Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and get training there.