Vernon Mountie shares impact of being doused in gasoline during arrest

A Vernon man will have to wait a little longer to see how much more jail time he will get for assaulting a police officer.

Blake Dergez appeared in Vernon Supreme Court by video Thursday where Crown Counsel and his defence lawyer made final arguments as to how long he should be in jail.

Dergez is currently behind bars serving a sentence on different charges.

The latest round of legal woes for the 42 year old stem from an incident in September 2021 when Dergez was contacted by Vernon RCMP after reports someone was shining a laser at passing airplanes.

During the interaction with police, Dergez threw gasoline on Vernon North Okanagan Const. Ryan Carey.

Dergez was convicted of assaulting a police officer in February of this year. During the trial, Justice Steven Wilson heard that Carey wrestled Dergez to the ground and delivered several blows to Dergez's head to subdue him, as he was concerned Dergez would try and reach for a lighter during the arrest. Carey knew Dergez was a methamphetamine user and figured he would have a lighter in his pockets.

During the February trial, Wilson said a video recording from Carey's cruiser caught the muffled audio “... f***ing light you on fire” during the arrest, which he found corroborated the officer's testimony.

Justice Wilson also ruled that Dergez deliberately splashed the gasoline on Carey, as there were two distinct instances of the gas hitting the officer and the amount of gas on the officer “would not be consistent with incidental spillage.”

As a result, Dergez was convicted of assaulting a police officer with the gas and of uttering threats.

Victim impact statement

During Thursday's proceedings, Carey, who has been working in Vernon as a Mountie since 2016, made a victim impact statement to the court.

Carey said the event caused emotional and psychological damage and he has taken more than one stress leave and has received counselling.

Carey said he became a police officers after nine years in the Canadian military, “primarily because I wanted to help people from those who would do them harm.”

Carey said he had interactions with Dergez before he was assaulted and knew him to be a meth user. Carey also knew meth users always carried a lighter with them, creating a great amount of fear after being doused with gasoline by Dergez. Carey said Dergez threatened to set him on fire and kill him “in one of the worst ways imaginable. Imagine the sense of vulnerability I felt, the fear and desperation.”

Carey said as a police officer, he knew his life could be placed in danger as a cause of doing his duties.

“What I was unprepared for was the potential for a fiery death and that has remained since my last arrest with Mr. Dergez,” Carey said, adding he often thinks of what could have happened that day.

“I was not the only person affected by this. My wife, children and friends were also negatively impacted while I came to terms with what Mr. Dergez did to me,” Carey said.

Dergez will be back on court May 6 to set a date for Justice Wilson to render his decision on the length of time he will be incarcerated for.