Praying mantis call Canada home and a a popular insect in the Okanagan

Photo: Mark Dicer Baby praying mantis.

Today's Bug of the Week is one of the most popular multi-legged critters in the Okanagan and are often the topic of conversation on social media.

In fact, the praying mantis is so popular it was recently being hatched in local schools.

Ootheca pods, which hold up to 50 baby mantis, were purchased at Vernon Teach and Learn earlier this year by school teacher Tania Dicer who used the bugs as a learning tool for her students.

“They are amazing for teaching children up close about the different stages of these beautiful creatures development and then they are let free.”

And unless you are a male mantis, the bugs are very beneficial to have around as they eat a wide-range of other bugs, which can be beneficial to both humans and local agriculture.

Although an introduced species, they came from Europe a century ago, there are no reports of the bugs having a negative impact on the ecosystem, so officials are not too worried about them.

An adult mantis can grow up to seven centimetres long, but when they are born, are less than one cm.

Each pod contains numerous babies, of which only a small number will reach adulthood.

The praying mantis is named for its prominent front legs, which are bent and held together at an angle that suggests the position of prayer.

Of approximately 2,000 known species of mantis, almost all are tropical creatures. Just 18 species are known to exist in North America.

They are closely related to cockroaches and termites.

The female mantis has the nasty habit of eliminating their love partners when the time suits them.

Once the pair of love bugs have finished their moment of intimacy, Mrs. Mantis promptly bites the head off her mate and carries on with life, laying her eggs, which hatch in the springtime.

In fact, Mrs. Mantis will sometimes chomp the head off of her suitor even before the deed is done.

Apparently, Mr. Mantis is an even better partner when his brain, which controls inhibition, is detached from his abdominal ganglion, which controls the act of copulation.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.