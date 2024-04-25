City of Vernon looking for resident feedback on future of community

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon’s Official Community Plan is being updated, and now residents can give their feedback to the city.

An Official Community Plan helps shape long-term growth of the city through planning and land use decisions. Vernon is doing a joint review of the OCP and its Transportation Plan which guides future transportation like roads, public transit and cycling paths.

The two plans will guide policy direction for the next 20 years.

“An additional 20,000 people are expected to move to Vernon by 2045,” says Mayor Victor Cumming. “We need a robust plan to accommodate this growth while maintaining our unique character.”

The city has released an online survey for residents to complete before July 1, a physical copy of the survey can be picked up at the Community Services Building at 3001 32nd Ave. Residents can also attend pop-up events throughout the community this spring and summer.

The city encourages people to get involved by sharing their ideas and learning more about housing, environment, transportation, parks, trails, culture and the community. More information about how to get involved in the planning process which will shape the next two decades of Vernon can be found online here.

Some survey questions include what changes residents would most like to see, how safe they feel walking and driving in the city, and what housing they'd like to see.

Many aspects of the OCP will be assessed through technical review and analysis as well.