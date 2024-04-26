Crown appeals former Kelowna firefighter's voyeurism sentence, seeks jail time

Photo: Castanet Kelowna firefighter Jason Stoodley

Former Kelowna firefighter Jason Stoodley avoided jail time last year after he was convicted of voyeurism for watching a teenage girl and masturbating while she showered, but the Crown is now appealing his sentence and seeking jail time.

Jason Stoodley, 51, was charged with voyeurism and making child pornography back in 2022, and he pleaded guilty to the voyeurism charge last spring. As a result of the plea, the Crown stayed the child pornography charge.

The offence occurred in North Okanagan area. Any information that could identify the victim is covered under a routine publication ban.

While the Crown had sought a jail sentence of three to four months last summer, the provincial court judge instead handed down a conditional discharge, along with 40 hours of community service and a $2,500 fine. This means that if Stoodley abides by his probation conditions for 18 months, he'll be left with no criminal record.

On Thursday, Crown prosecutor Matthew Blow argued in Vernon court that the sentence was “demonstrably unfit” and the judge erred by handing down such a light sentence. He urged BC Supreme Court Justice Briana Hardwick overturn the sentence and hand down a jail sentence of between three to four months instead.

The crux of Blow's argument was that the sentencing judge relied too heavily on Stoodley's rehabilitation prospects and his personal circumstances, rather than the sentencing principles of "deterrence and denunciation" which are required to be primary considerations for sexual crimes against children

Blow referred multiple times to the 2020 Supreme Court of Canada case R. v. Friesen, a landmark decision in which Canada's top court ruled judges need to increase sentences for offences against young people, prioritizing the sentencing objectives of deterrence and denunciation.

While Stoodley's sentencing judge acknowledged that denunciation and deterrence are central sentencing objectives in this case, Blow argued he didn't meaningfully apply them in the resulting sentence.

“A discharge is simply inadequate,” Blow said.

Stoodley was fired from his City of Kelowna firefighting job in April of 2023 after he pleaded guilty. The long-time firefighter was making a salary of more than $120,000 back in 2021.

Blow conceded that Stoodley has been very remorseful for his actions and noted that Stoodley says he has no memory of the offence, believing he must have "disassociated" during the incident.

While Blow said a sentence that would deter Stoodley from reoffending may not be of primary consideration, given his remorse and low risk to reoffend, he said it's important to deliver a sentence that will deter others in the wider public from committing similar offences.

“The judge didn't give proper weight to sending a message to the public,” Blow said.

Blow also highlighted the “significant psychological impact” Stoodley's offending had on the teenage victim.

Stoodley's defence counsel Julian van der Walle said while the sentence was on the lower end of the range for voyeurism cases, he argued it was not “demonstrably unfit.”

“Although a conditional discharge is a rare result for the offence of voyeurism, and many other sentencing judges would not have gone as low in this case, it cannot be said that the sentence is 'demonstrably unfit,'” van der Walle said.

He added Stoodley had expressed his desire to plead guilty immediately after he was charged, taking responsibility for his actions right away. Van der Walle said Stoodley has completed 41 sessions of privately funded counselling sessions to address his funding, and he's completed his community service hours and paid his $2,500 victim fine surcharge.

“I don't think in 15 years I've ever seen somebody take their own rehabilitation as seriously and put as much money on it as Mr. Stoodley,” van der Walle said.

In arguing against the Crown's application, van der Walle relied on a very recent BC Court of Appeal case, R. v. T.H., in which a Prince George man was handed a two year conditional sentence – served outside of a jail under house arrest conditions – for raping a woman.

While the Crown in that case appealed the sentence, seeking a 30-month jail sentence instead, the court of appeal upheld the sentence of house arrest, noting that the Supreme Court of Canada has laid out a “very high threshold” for appellate courts to overturn a lower court's sentence.

Van der Walle said this recent decision is a “complete answer to the Crown's arguments” against Stoodley.

Justice Briana Hardwick reserved her judgment on the appeal, noting there were many legal issues to grapple with in this case. She's expected to deliver her judgment at a later date, which has yet to be set.