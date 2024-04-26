Vigil planned for 7 p.m. at Lumby's Oval Park for slain mother of two

Photo: Facebook

Teal-blue hearts are popping up in businesses and homes across Lumby as residents continue to rally around a local family in the face of tragedy.

On April 13, Tatjana Stefanski was allegedly abducted from her home west of Lumby.

Two days later, family confirmed her body had been found, sending shockwaves through the community and sparking anger that the suspect in her death was arrested and released.

Since her death, a groundswell of support has been increasing for Tatjana's partner and two children.

The teal-blue hearts, Tatjana's favourite colour, are another way the community is coming together in their time of grief.

Everyone is invited to share their grief and show their support Friday at a vigil planned for 7 p.m. at Lumby's Oval Park.

Angie Clowry is helping to organize the vigil.

“It's a way to support the family and it's an opportunity for the community to come together,” Clowry said. “It has definitely been a trying time for many and people are feeling uneasy, unfortunately due to the accused being released.”

Longtime Lumby Mayor and BC United Party candidate Kevin Acton said party leader Kevin Falcon will be in attendance.

Acton said he contacted several politicians about attending and stressed he is not trying to politicize the vigil in any way.

“People need to feel someone is listening to their frustrations,” Acton said. “One of the first words out of his [Falcon's] mouth was that it not be political.”

Acton said Falcon would like to meet with the family in private if he can.

“Someday it may become political because we need to change things,” said Acton. “I reached out to lots of different people in politics hoping people would come out and show that we are listening.”

RCMP said they are aware of the rally and Acton said he was told RCMP may have a member at the event but will not be making any public statements.

Clowry said starting at 3 p.m., the Lumby Christian Church, across from Oval Park, will be cutting out blue hearts as well as making paper lanterns for the vigil.

And along with a GoFundMe campaign, other fundraisers for the family are being held.

Numerous businesses have set out donation jars for the family and Lumby's Okanagan Outpost is selling 'Justice for Tatjana' decals by donation at the store, 1960 Vernon St., with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the family.

A Facebook page, Justice for Tatjana, has also been launched.