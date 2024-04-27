Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic will raise funds to help feed students facing food insecurities

Photo: Pexels

The Kalamalka Rotary Club is teeing up a fundraiser and looking for participants to get in the swing.

The club is hosting its annual golf tournament fundraiser on June 6 at the Vernon Golf & Country Club.

The Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic brings together golf enthusiasts, community members and local businesses for a day of philanthropy and fun.

Participants are invited to take in a round of golf while making a positive impact on their community.

"This tournament is more than just a day on the greens — it's an opportunity for us to come together and support causes that truly make a difference," Jacqueline Rivard, co-chair of the event said. "Last year’s event raised $27,500 for two local charities.”

Proceeds from this year's tournament will directly benefit a cause near and dear to Kalamalka Rotary –— The Starfish Pack Program, which provides a backpack full of food each week throughout the school year to children who experience food insecurity.

Each pack provides two breakfasts, lunches and dinners and is supplemented by fresh fruit and vegetables, along with a snack.

The program is currently packing and distributing more than 230 bags of food each week to elementary schools in Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong and Enderby.

Golfers can look forward to a day filled with competitions, networking opportunities and the satisfaction of contributing to a greater good.

All participants have a chance to win prizes.

Rivard said sponsorship opportunities are available, providing organizations with a platform to showcase their commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

"We invite everyone to join us for a day of golf and giving back," Rob Bauml, co-chair for the event said. "Whether you're a seasoned golfer or new to the game, there's a place for you at our tournament. Together, we can make a difference."

Registration for the Kalamalka Rotary Golf Tournament Fundraiser is now open. To learn more about the event, register a team, or explore sponsorship opportunities, click here.