Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society celebrating 50 years in the community

Photo: Castanet file photo

NOYFFS is celebrating 50 years of helping youths and families and they have a variety of events planned to celebrate the milestone.

For half a century, Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society has been committed to providing children, youth and families with the support on a variety of fronts.

“We are so excited as an agency to be in our 50th year of operation,” said Dean Francks, NOYFSS executive director.

“Personally, I couldn’t be more proud of our board and entire staff team who deliver such valuable programs and services to our community. Thanks to the leadership and staff before us who did such a great job positioning NOYFSS as a strong organization in our community. I am honoured to continue on with their legacy and work with our management and staff team to provide much-needed programs and services to children, youth and families of the North Okanagan for years to come.”

To celebrate their 50th anniversary, NOYFSS will be giving back to the community that has supported them with a variety of events.

Partners, stakeholders and well-wishers can join in celebrating the occasion by exploring the agency and the services it provide. Events will include a community appreciation barbecue sponsored by Davidson Lawyers taking place Sept. 14 in Polson Park. There will also be prize draws and family friendly activities throughout the summer.

From humble beginnings in in 1974 and operating a single resource, Mara House, NOYFS has grown into a provincially recognized, accredited, social agency with close to 100 employees, serving more than 1,200 families annually.

Over the past five decades, NOYFSS has achieved numerous milestones that have shaped the social services landscape. Today NOYFSS is considered a leader in the social services sector and continues to consult on services provincially, regionally and locally.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we wish to congratulate the NOYFSS staff and management on an extraordinary 50 years of service,” says Krista Ingram, past chair and board member. “Our staff and management focus on inclusivity and team-building, are encouraged in their career development, and are supported in health and wellness programs.”

At the heart of NOYFSS's success lies its steadfast commitment to children, youth and families in the North Okanagan and its relationships with partners and stakeholders have played a pivotal role in the group's success.

To learn more about NOYFSS and the history of the agency, click here.