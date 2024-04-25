Vernon School District has funding gap of $2.1M for next school year

Photo: Pexels

The Vernon School District passed its budget for the next school year, but the school board must deal with a $2.1 million funding gap.

At a public board meeting Wednesday evening, the Board of Education of School District 22 adopted next school year’s budget.

“The provincial government has chosen to fund increases in enrolment and staff wage increases. The government will not, unfortunately, fund increases in other costs, such as employee benefits, utilities, services and supplies. As a result, the budget needs to address a $2.1 million funding gap,” said secretary treasurer Adrian Johnson.

“We’re minimizing the impact on students by creating cost efficiencies. For example, our investment in electric school busses has reduced our annual fuel bill by about $50,000. Also, shifts in school populations enable an overall reduction in the number of classes, while still ensuring our class sizes across all grades remain below the provincial average.”

The adopted budget changes include:

Additional English Language Learner (‘ELL’) teacher specialists to support the district’s rapidly growing number of ELL students;

an additional resource teacher;

an additional Speech and Language Pathologist; and

an increase in Psychologist support

“Our enrolment is increasing, and the needs of our students are more complex. I’m pleased that the board is adding some specialized resources for next year and still achieving a balanced budget,” said Supt. Christine Perkins.

Board chair Mark Olsen said that over the past three months, the board heard from nearly “200 community and staff members about their priorities for next year’s budget.

"We heard that our students need the supports we are adding – and many other supports we are unable to add. Frustratingly, the funding gap limits our ability to fully address the important needs of our most vulnerable students. The changes to the budget focus on making better use of what we have.”

Olsen said he has the board's support in writing to the Minister of Education and Childcare to advocate for funding increases in line with inflation.