There will be low-flying helicopters over the North Okanagan FortisBC inspects natural gas lines

Photo: FortisBC Facebook

There will be low-flying helicopters over the North Okanagan starting Friday.

To make sure the gas system continues to operate properly, FortisBC is performing aerial inspections of its high-pressure natural gas transmission lines between April 26 and June 15.

To inspect these lines, Talon Helicopters will be performing low-level flyovers throughout the North Okanagan using LaSen’s aerial LiDAR detection technology.

For more information about the inspection work, call 1-888-224-2710 or click here.