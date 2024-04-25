Group of female high school students join Vernon Fire Rescue for a day

Chelsey Mutter

A group of female high school students got the opportunity to be a firefighter for a day with Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

Lt. Allyson Reich is VFRS's only female member and led the third year of the training for female Grade 10 students. She says she hopes the event inspires the girls to follow their passions.

“It’s not going to break my heart if they don’t want to get into the fire services,” said Reich. “As long as they can come away from today with the confidence to pursue whatever they’re passionate about, that’s really the goal of today.”

Allie Westhaver and Cadie Hayward both attended the training. The duo say they hope to become firefighters one day, and they’ve been having a blast attending.

Westhaver says a personal experience made her want to attend the day.

“Two years ago, our neighbourhood caught on fire in the White Rock Lake Fire, and I know that we were evacuated and there wasn’t really much we could do about it,” said Westhaver, a student at AL Seaton Secondary School.

“I’m hoping maybe one day I’ll be able to defend my own home, and become a firefighter one day and help other people.”

Hayward says she hopes to continue into a firefighting career to be able to help people in emergency situations.

Reich says 11 students took part in the event. Girls applied for the day by writing a few paragraphs about why they wanted to take part. The all-day event took girls through a series of fire-fighting drills, including spraying the fire hose and heading up ladder trucks.

It’s the third year of the firefighter for a day event, and even though Reich is retiring next spring and will no longer be on the force, she says she’ll come host it for as long as Vernon will have her.