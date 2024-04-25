There are social media reports the gold scam is back, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP urge caution

Photo: Castanet file photo The gold may look real, but it is nothing more than costume jewelry.

There have been reports on social media that the gold scam has returned to Vernon.

While Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said they have not received any recent complaints, the scam is not new to the region.

The scammer will approach a person at a gas station, a parking lot or other public areas with a tale of woe and ask the victim if they could help them out by purchasing 'gold' jewelry at a very reduced price.

The scammer is not always alone and past cases have involved a couple, with a tearful accomplice supporting the scam.

The scammers can be very convincing and there have been past cases of people being bilked out of hundreds, or even thousands of dollars.

Of course, the gold is not real and by the time the victim figures it out, the scammer is long gone.

Last year a Vernon man was conned out of $500 by a "Middle Eastern-looking" man and woman who were well dressed and had a child with them in the back of a minivan.

Similar scams have been reported across the province.

“I think the best piece of advice we can offer anyone who is on the hunt for a mad deal is buyer beware,” said Const. Chris Terleski. “If an offer seems too good to be true, it most likely is.”

Terleski warns people to be wary of anyone offering to sell “gold” or other jewelry at a steeply discounted price or asking for payment in a fast, non-traceable way like cash or money transfer.

“These fraudsters are usually long gone by the time the victim can figure out the goods are fake,” Terleski said.

“Purchasing your valuables through a reputable business is really the best way to ensure authenticity and give yourself peace of mind.”