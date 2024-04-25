Former Lavington couple help distribute dehydrated vegetables and fruits prepared by North Okanagan Gleaners

Photo: Facebook Residents of a mountain village in Guatemala prepare a soup mix from the North Okanagan Gleaners's Lavington processing plant.

The North Okanagan Gleaners make the food and Eileen and Denis Nogue help distribute it.

The former Lavington residents have been working in Guatemala for the past several years in impoverished mountain villages.

The Nogues help distribute the dehydrated soup stock and fruits that are produced at the Gleaners' Lavington processing plant.

Last year, the Gleaners processed 1,677,142 pounds of produce and shipped out 13,145,360 meals to some of the poorest and most war-torn regions in the world.

The Gleaners also provide dehydrated fruits and medical supplies to those in need.

The Nogues founded Seeds to Harvest Ministries in 2017 and since the mid 2000s, they've been on numerous missions trips to Nicaragua and Guatemala.

“Thanks to the collaboration of Edgar Monterroso we gave fortified rice and with the support of Denis and Eileen Nogue from the ministry of help Seeds to Harvest, who brought us vegetables, beans and dehydrated fruit we managed to teach how to prepare food. Today the women in charge are already doing it and giving that food to the most needy families,” Iglesia Verbo Coban recently posted on his group's Facebook page.