Predator Ridge wants exemption to foreign buyers ban, Vernon agrees

Photo: Predator Ridge/Shawn Talbot

Predator Ridge is once again asking for exemptions from government-imposed property restrictions.

This time, the resort community is hoping to be exempt from recently extended federal legislation banning foreign nationals from buying residential property.

Under the ban, those who aren't Canadian citizens or permanent residents and foreign commercial enterprises are prevented from purchasing homes in Canada. It first came into effect in 2023, but earlier this year it was extended until 2027.

Vernon city council agreed at last Monday’s meeting to write a letter to the federal government on Predator Ridge's behalf.

Coun. Kari Gares put forward the motion saying that Predator Ridge is not a part of the housing crisis, which this legislation is aiming to fix.

Gares said she asked Predator Ridge's senior vice president Brad Pelletier for statistics, and according to Gares, Predator Ridge has about five per cent foreign ownership, which is below the provincial average of 6.1 per cent.

Coun. Brian Guy questioned why council would single out Predator Ridge when it’s not the only tourism-zoned area in city limits.

“They're asking us to kind of take a stand,” said Gares. “Help them advocate, because really, this foreign buyers ban can have a direct and immediate impact on their business model, much like the short term rental aspect.”

Councillors Teresa Durning and Brian Quiring agreed, saying council has an obligation to respond as Predator Ridge is a resort community that just happens to be within Vernon city limits.

Ultimately, council passed Gares motion to write a letter to the federal government supporting Predator Ridge's exemption request.