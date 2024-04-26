Vernon Search and Rescue's Coralie Nairn has received a Community Award by the BC Achievement Foundation

Photo: Facebook

Vernon Search and Rescue's long-time volunteer Coralie Nairn and been honoured for her hard work and dedication.

Nairn received a Community Award by the BC Achievement Foundation which celebrates BC residents who go above and beyond in their service to others and the community.

Nairn has been with VSAR for 35 years has been instrumental in the organization becoming one of the leading search and rescue groups in the province.

Starting as a ground search team member with Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Nairn’s journey led her to become a senior search manager with VSAR as well as the team’s safety officer and media liaison.

Her extensive training in various rescue techniques has earned her recognition as a respected leader and mentor within the search and rescue community.

As a Level II Search and Rescue Manager, Nairn has overseen numerous large-scale operations.

Her 11 years of experience with the Canadian Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and maintenance as a Search and Rescue Master with the Canadian Military further attest to her commitment and expertise in the field.

In addition to her role at VSAR, Nairn is a program instructor for the Justice Institute of British Columbia and volunteers for the Adventure Smart Program. Through this initiative, she has trained more than 1,000 children and 500 adults, emphasizing the importance of safety during outdoor exploration.

The BC Achievement Foundation is an independent group that honours excellence and inspires achievement throughout the province, recognizing extraordinary British Columbians who build better, stronger and more resilient communities.