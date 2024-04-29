Still no information made public about Vernon projects scrapped by city staff

Photo: Castanet

Vernonites still have no updates on which council-approved projects were scrapped by administration and exactly how much money wasn’t spent.

In early April, city spokesperson Carolyn Baldrige told Castanet via email that a report would be presented to council at the April 22 meeting. No reports were made at that public meeting, but Baldrige told Castanet a report can be expected at the May 27 meeting.

The scrapped projects and their budgets were initially brought up at the March 25 meeting when discussing 2023-24 carryover amounts for funding projects.

The situation has sparked a call for more checks and balances of city staff from council. Coun. Kaair Gares and Mayor Victor Cumming have both called for a process to be established to better track projects.

City staff have maintained that the scrapped projects are an anomaly caused by covid and the delays/cost increases that came with the pandemic.

““[Staff were told they] were not to request a carryover, that they were to relook at the project, because very, very likely, there wouldn't be nearly enough budget for them, and they would need to be presented to you again,” said at-the-time director of financial services Debra Law at the March 25 meeting.

Law said budgets for projects would sit in reserves but not be presented to council as available funds. The scrapped-project budgets have since been re-absorbed into the reserve funds and will be available for use.

No information has been given about where any grant money for projects would have gone.