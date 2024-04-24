Nixon Earthworks Ltd. wins Coldstream paving contract with $700k bid

Photo: Nixon Earthworks Ltd.

Nixon Earthworks Ltd., has been awarded the Husband Road paving tender to repair and upgrade the Coldstream road.

Nixon Earthworks was awarded the contract with a bid of $769,548.19.

In addition to addressing the condition of the road, the upgrades includes drainage improvements and widening the north side of the road to better accommodate bicycles, improving safety along the road.

The Pavement Condition Assessment completed in 2021 by Urban Systems identified Husband Road, from Kalamalka Road to the intersection with Mariposa Place and Sunflower Place, as a road in “very poor to failed condition.”

Geotechnical investigations along the section of road identified localized failures of the subgrade that will be addressed during construction.

Nixon Earthworks was one of two companies bidding on the project with Utilex Contracting Ltd. coming in $103,486 higher that Nixon Earthworks.