Too-high tax hike corrected by Vernon city council after error found in report

Vernon taxes are going up 4.79 per cent.

The increase is lower than what was initially passed by city council after administration found an error after council passed a tax hike of 6.48 per cent at the April 8 meeting.

According to the corrected motion passed at the April 22 council meeting, the average property owner will see an increase of about $89. Business taxes will be going up about 5.36 per cent.

The increases will set the business to residential tax rate ratio at 3.01, which is below councils objective of 3.2.

The initial tax rate increase passed by council was discussed at length when elected officials appeared confused by the rationale for the hike. Mayor Victor Cumming wondered why taxes were increasing faster than fees demanded.

Council had agreed to pass the increase in taxes but asked for an explainer page of sorts to help them explain to residents why their taxes would be going up more than budget requirements.

It seems council was right to be confused as the corrected tax hike is 4.79 per cent.

The confusion over rate hikes comes weeks after Vernon announced its financial reporting had won an award for the 14th year in a row.