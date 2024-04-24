Regional District of North Okanagan launches online survey for multi-use active transportation pathway

Photo: Pexels

The Regional District of North Okanagan wants to hear from you on a proposed seven-kilometre long, multi-use active transportation pathway.

Located along East Vernon Road in Electoral Area C, the pathway will serve pedestrians, cyclists, equestrian users and persons with mobility devices including e-bikes and electric scooters.

The RDNO has hired EXP Services Inc. and GJD Planning as consultants to conduct a feasibility study proposed project.

According to the RDNO, the path will enhance safety for users travelling within the rural community to access amenities such as BX and Hillview elementary schools, parks, trails, natural spaces, private business and the larger designated active transportation network such as the Silver Star Road and 15th Street multi-use pathways.

The seven-question online survey is now active and can be found by clicking here.