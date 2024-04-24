$41,000 donated to North Okanagan community groups by SilverStar Mountain

Photo: SilverStar

Several local community groups have received a combined $41,000 thanks to SilverStar’s Play Forever Fund.

Donations were sent out in December to the Good Food Box program, OKIB Food Baskets for Christmas Fundraiser and Together for Christmas, to help keep people clothed and fed during the winter.

“Play Forever is our commitment to protect the environment and support our local community whether that be through food, clothing or giving them access to the outdoors,” said Ginny Scott, SilverStar sales manager.

“We will continue to support a wide-range of groups in the North Okanagan that help our people and protect the areas we live in.”

School District 22 received funds to go toward student bursaries and received new bikes and cross country ski equipment. Play Forever has donated food, clothing, sports and safety equipment and hosted mountain days for various community groups.

SilverStar says it supports local emergency services like Vernon Search and Rescue and BX Swan Lake and SilverStar fire departments. It also gave funds to the Fresh Outlook Foundation Climate Action Ripple Effect Project which helps children educate peers on climate action.

SilverStar partnered with Nokian Tyres to plant one tree for every My1 Alpine Season Pass sold through to the end of September.

“This partnership acknowledges our commitment to helping save the world’s winters for tomorrow’s generation and mitigating the negative impacts of climate change,” said Scott.

For more information on SilverStar’s Play Forever Fund and the community initiatives click here.

SilverStar supported the following community initiatives through Play Forever in the 23/24 winter season: