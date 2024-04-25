Local rotary chapters ask Coldstream council for right to name pier, better lake access

Photo: Rotary Clubs

Rotary Clubs in the North Okanagan want to make Kalamalka beach more accessible to those with physical challenges.

At their regular meeting April 22, council received a presentation from the representatives of the Kalamalka, Silver Star and Vernon Rotary chapters.

Just as Kal Beach has changed over the years, so have the needs of the people who use it and the rotary clubs want to address those changes.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to the citizens of Vernon and Coldstream, we would propose that a wheelchair-accessible ramp be added to the beach so users of all abilities can enjoy the water. This would be funded, at least in part, by the Rotary Clubs,” the report said.

Requesting naming rights

Rotarians said they would also like to contribute funding and signage to continue the 'Rotary' name on the pier as well as contribute to building supports to make the lake and pier accessible to all users.

“We are requesting that the honour of naming rights to the pier be maintained after it is rebuilt, and that the Rotary Clubs of Vernon (Vernon, Kalamalka, and Silver Star) be permitted to replace the current signage," said a report presented to council by the rotary clubs.

"Options include a monument with a plaque, and interpretive signage with a little blurb on the history of the pier. Refinishing and reusing an existing Rotary sign is one possible way to reduce costs."

The matters will be included on council’s May 13 open agenda for further discussion.

The pier is in desperate need of repairs and Burton Marine Pile Driving has been hired to do those repairs. The District of Coldstream awarded the $516,416 contract to the company.

The landmark pier at Kal Beach was built by the Rotary Club in 1934 for use by the general public.

Although the pier has largely withstood the test of time, it has gone through a variety of iterations over the years. Up until about the 1950s, the pier was one straight line pointing south into the lake. In the 1960s and ‘70s, sides were added to the pier and in 2008, the pier underwent major repairs and evolved into the t-shape seen today.