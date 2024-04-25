Coldstream council signs off on a tax increase of 9.7%

Photo: Google maps

Taxes are going up in Coldstream.

At their regular meeting Monday, council gave three readings to the tax rates bylaw, and a net municipal tax increase in the 2024 budget is 9.7%.

In accordance with the Community Charter, council must adopt a tax rate bylaw by May 15 each year. The bylaw will establish the taxation rates for each property class for municipal, regional district, regional hospital and regional library purposes.

The general municipal and debt rates are established based on the requirements of the 2024-28 financial plan council adopted at the April 8, 2024 regular meeting.

The net municipal tax increase in the 2024 budget is 9.7%.

For the average residential single-family dwelling that increased by 3.8% in 2024 to be assessed at $922,000, there will be additional property tax assessed of approximately $130 for the municipal portion - equivalent to $10.83 per month.

The property tax due date will be July 2, after which as 10% penalty will be applied to the unpaid, current year property tax balances.

It is anticipated tax notices will be printed and sent to residents around the middle of May.