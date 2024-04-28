City of Vernon to start final phase of Silver Star Road multi-use path project Monday

Photo: City of Vernon

The Silver Star Road multi-use path project is nearing completion.

The final phase of work is scheduled to begin next week.

Starting and early as April 29, City of Vernon crews will begin raising manholes in preparation for the top-surface paving along Silver Star Road between East Dedecker and L & A roads.

The final paving project aims to enhance the multi-use path along Silver Star Road, providing improved accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists to the Foothills area.

Construction is expected to be complete by May 13.

Temporary detours will be in place for motorists:

Motorist travelling north-east will be continue to use Silver Star Road with variable detours at L & A Road.

Motorists travelling south west will be detoured along East Dedecker Road, L & A Road to Rimer Road.

Residents who live within the construction area are reminded to use caution when entering and exiting their properties and to follow the detours accordingly.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.