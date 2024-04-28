Grand opening celebration planned for the Enderby-Splatsin pilot section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

Photo: RDNO file photo

Everyone is invited to attend a grand opening celebration for the Enderby-Splatsin pilot section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail project.

The two-kilometre stretch of trail marks the first fully constructed phase of the project.

Representatives from the Splatsin te Secwe?pemc, Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the Regional District of North Okanagan will be on site to help celebrate the opening of the first phase of a 50-kilometre, non-motorized greenway trail for walking and cycling along the former rail corridor between Sicamous and Armstrong.

The grand opening will take place May 10 from 10 a.m. to noon at the rail trail parking lot near Belvidere Park and Cliff Avenue, Enderby.

The pilot trail section will act as an example for future sections of the planned trail and will serve as a standalone link between Enderby and Splatsin.

The next phase of the rail trail is currently being constructed near Sicamous.

