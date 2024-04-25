City of Vernon holding National Day of Mourning with a ceremony Friday

Photo: Castanet file photo

The City of Vernon will be observing the National Day of Mourning with a ceremony in front of city hall Friday.

The ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. and will honour workers who have been killed, injured or suffered illness as a result of work-related incidents.

The Canadian Labour Congress first recognized the Day of Mourning in 1984. In 1990, it became a day of national observance with the passing of the Workers Mourning Day Act, and on April 28, 1991, the federal government officially proclaimed the National Day of Mourning.

Canada was the first nation to recognize the Day of Mourning and it is now observed around the world.

According to WorkSafeBC, in 2023, 175 B.C. workers died from a workplace injury or disease. There were 74 fatalities due to traumatic injury and 107 fatalities due to occupational disease.