City of Vernon's aquatic centre rakes in more money despite drop in users

Photo: City of Vernon

So far in 2024, Vernon’s aquatic centre is seeing less users but is raking in more money thanks to the new two-tiered fee system.

In an update at Monday’s meeting, council heard there was a drop in swim and fitness goers and has seen 36,263 users so far in 2024, while last year there were 44,191 users.

“We’re seeing a decrease from previous years, largely due to our new two tiered fee system,” said Gary Lefebvre, Manager of Aquatics.

“So we're not getting nearly as many participants from the outlying communities, we are seeing more of a Vernon community base. We'll see how the rest of the year plays out, but we are continuing to attempt to attract more out of town visitors by using coupons.”

Fewer staff expenses could also attribute to the revenue increase. Staffing shortages because of illness and an earlier hiring freeze may also play apart in the additional money.

Overall Vernon aquatics saw about an 8 per cent increase in revenue, which Lefebvre mainly attributes to increased fees.

New two-tiered pricing

The two-tiered pricing for recreation services came into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The system was introduced after recreation service funding discussions broke down between the District of Coldstream and Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Areas B and C, and Vernon.

Governments initially butted heads over funding contributions causing the recreation services agreement to expire on Dec. 31 when a deal couldn't be met. The areas previously all contributed to the service, with Vernon paying the largest amount.

The two-tiered system means people whose governments contribute tax dollars to the system – the fee-for-service agreement with Vernon – are able to use the services at a subsidized rate. Coldstream and Areas B and C entered into the fee for service agreements last fall.

People whose tax dollars have not contributed to the services are paying the unsubsidized rate: double what Vernonites pay.

Residents also receive early registration access and a 25 per cent discount on registered programs. Non-residents can buy the same privileges through a Vernon Resident Program access card for $800 a year for families and $375 for individuals.