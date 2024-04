Photo: City of Enderby Siren testing tonight(April 23) at 7:00

Enderby residents are reminded there will be testing of the emergency siren tonight at 7 p.m.

The city is urging residents to remain calm, refrain from calling 9-1-1 and visit their website for more information.

During testing, residents may hear a loud siren but are reminded this is only a test.

Any residents wanting emergency notifications from the City of Enderby are asked to sign up here.