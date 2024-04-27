Civic Memorial Park will be closed next week during upgrades

Photo: City of Vernon Park to close for upgrades

Planned playground upgrades will see Civic Memorial Park temporarily closed next week. The city says the enhancements are necessary and will improve safety to users of the park. Crews could be working on the park as early as Monday.

They’ll be concentrating on the swing and slide areas and will be replacing some wood chips with a rubberized surface.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of next week and will be fenced off while the park is under maintenance to ensure public safety.

Residents and visitors will also notice signage at Civic Memorial Park indicating the temporary closure.