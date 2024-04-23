'Justice for Tatjana' movement for slain Lumby mother gaining momentum

Photo: Jason Gaudreault Vigil planned for murdered Lumby mother

It’s been 10 days of living in fear and hiding, says the family of a slain Lumby mother of two.

“I do not wish this upon anyone our nightmare,” write Jason Gaudreault on his Facebook page Tuesday morning.

Gaudreault was Tatjana Stefanski’s boyfriend when she was allegedly abducted on April 13. Her body was found the next day close to a rural road just outside the small town of Lumby.

“Things I’m dealing with are firstly mine and the children’s safety. I have retained a lawyer to assist me in gaining full guardianship and to deal with the estate for Tatjana.”

Gaudreault has been posting daily updates and videos to social media and reports he is in constant communication with detectives, is caring for Stefanski's children, and still trying to arrange a funeral service.

Justice for Tatjana

“I am being dragged and pulled in every way imaginable.”

Gaudreault is being supported by friends and family who have stepped in to act as administrators on a 'Justice for Tatjana' page.

“Please join in this movement so we can all come together and hopefully change the laws,” he urges. He believes no one should ever have to endure what he and his family are going through.

To date no charges have been approved in the case. A suspect was arrested and released the next day pending additional investigation.

Gaudreault and his family are still waiting for charges to be laid before feeling safe enough to return home.

“Until then we are keeping as strong as we can to make a title wave hit these laws at the highest level of power in Tatjana’s name so it doesn’t ever happen again.”

Police are only able to hold suspects without charge for 24 hours.

Vigil planned

In less than 24 hours, Justice for Tatjana has attracted more than 1,400 members and has information for several events planned in support of raising awareness and funds.

A vigil for Tatjana Stefanski is planned for Lumby’s Oval Park Friday night at 7 p.m.

A Mother’s Day Lunch hosted by Lumby Ace Building Centre is also scheduled with proceeds going to support Stefanski's family.