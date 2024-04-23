Fire Chief: Number of fires increasing in Vernon, tied to opioid crisis

Photo: Stephen Zopf Downtown Vernon fire on July 4, 2023 which has sparked lingering fire concerns in the community

Vernon has been seeing a general increase in fires, according to Fire Chief David Lind.

Lind says the increase is being felt across the province and is tied to the opioid crisis.

In a report to council at Monday’s meeting, council heard that there have been 86 fires of concern/note in Vernon in 2024 alone.

“Most of our fires of concern are concentrated in hotspots throughout the city, and you do see most of that in the city's core,” said Lind. “So there's definitely a trend there.”

Lind says the 86 fires vary, some are warming fires which have the potential to cause big problems. While others have an element of “mischief” and are from people lighting dumpsters on fires.

Coun. Kari Gares said the number of fires is “alarming” and “the public should be alarmed by that.”

"I think these are valuable conversations to have because right now the public is talking about it and we don't have the data because we've never really asked about it," said Gares.

Notably, the Downtown Vernon fire which destroyed the Okanagan Eatery and other businesses was believed to be suspicious. As of mid-April, charges have still not been laid but are currently being considered by the Crown. In the days following the July 4, 2023 blaze, some businesses reported half burned candles being found in their dumpsters.

The information about fires in 2024, presented in administration updates, was accepted by council but no direction was given to staff.