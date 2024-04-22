Regional District of North Okanagan advising customers 'may want to boil' water

Photo: RDNO South BX residents urged to run taps as precaution until Wednesday afternoon

Outside tap water might be your best option while crews work on water lines in the South BX.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is advising some customers supplied by Greater Vernon Water (GVW) in the area along De Roo, Briggs, and Dixon Dam Roads in the South BX are now on a precautionary Water Quality Advisory until April 24 at 4 p.m.

A maintenance event caused the loss of water and pressure to some customers in the affected area and as a result, the RDNO is required to issue a precautionary advisory to affected areas. They must also flush and complete water sampling to ensure the continued safety of the water system.

Residents in the area are being told they may experience reduced water pressure, discolouration of the water, and/or air. RDNO is asking residents to run a cold water tap until the water has cleared. An outside tap is preferred.

The level of service and treatment provided by the RDNO has been maintained; however some customers may wish to boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.