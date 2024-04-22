New events coming from Downtown Vernon Association, city council approves funds

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Photo of 2023 2900 Plaza which ended early due to wildfires.

City of Vernon has passed the 2024 Downtown Vernon Associations funding for $470,406.

The amount funded by the city is up slightly from previous years which DVA Executive Director Keelan Murtagh says is to cover inflationary costs.

The increase comes after the DVA announced it's pressing pause on the 2900 Plaza. It was a block party type event which would close off the 2900 block of 30th Avenue to vehicles for most of the summer. Murtagh says the DVA is planning new events in place of the party.

“Despite the 2900 Plaza being paused for 2024, we’re launching a new signature event in November called Frostival. It will be the official downtown kick-off to winter and the holiday season,” said Murtagh in an email.

As for summertime events, Murtagh says the DVA is planning an inaugural fringe festival for July 20. He also says the DVA has partnered with the Vernon Pickleball Association and is planning a tournament on August 10.

“The fringe festival will see an assortment of entertainment spread throughout downtown, and of course, we are bringing back Downtown Sounds,” said Murtagh.

Downtown sounds will once again take place every Thursday in July and August and will be at Civic Plaza in front of the Museum of Archives.

City council will make the first payment to the DVA for a total of $235,203, the second payment will be made after council receives the DVA’s 2023 audited financial statements. The city provides funding to the DVA under two separate bylaws.