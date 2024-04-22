Vehicle rollover on Highway 97 lands driver and passenger in Vernon Jubilee Hospital

Photo: file photo 2 taken to hospital after single vehicle rollover on Hwy 97 Sunday

Two people were taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Sunday evening after their vehicle hit a concrete divider on the highway, skidded into the ditch and ended up on its roof.

A Castanet reader reported passing by the accident as they drove between Bailey Road and Clerke Road Sunday night but believed there were no survivors.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski confirms police responded to the accident in the 200-block of Highway 97 just after 5:30 p.m.

"Thankfully" [it] wasn't fatal and while both the driver and passenger had to be taken to hospital, their injuries are not considered to be life threatening," said Terleski.