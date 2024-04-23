New owners of property where Vernon Funeral Home once operated

Photo: Chelsey Mutter New owner for former funeral home in Vernon

The building that was once the Vernon Funeral Home will soon be getting new life, because there are new owners for the property at 3007 28 Street.

The brick building located next to Justice Park was built in 1947 and was constructed as a full-service funeral home.

Over the years the building housed a morgue, operated embalming services and had a chapel which were all cleaned out years before the property went up for sale at the end of 2023.

Ken McCluskey is the realtor who recently closed the deal and although he can't divulge any specifics, he would say the buyer is purchasing the property in accordance with current city zoning.

The property consists of three separate parcels, the former funeral home and two neighbouring parking lots.

In total the property boasts more than 5,600 square feet, of which the largest portion is zoned for mixed commercial and residential.

The property was originally listed for sale at $1.5 million.