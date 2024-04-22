Vernon Pickleball Association raises thousands for support dogs

Photo: Vernon Pickleball Association $5600 raised for Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS)

The totals are in for a weekend Pickleball fundraiser for PADS – Pacific Assistance Dogs Society.

The Vernon Pickleball Association’s charity event raised $5,600 to support the organization that provides specialized training for assistance and support dogs. The event raised nearly double its $3,000 fundraising goal.

The event for newer and recreational players ran from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

PADS dogs are trained to help people deal with a host of issues including dealing with PTSD or hearing loss. The national organization supports people within the North Okanagan and across the country.

VPA is giving a shoutout to event organizer Barb Byrne and her team of tireless volunteers.