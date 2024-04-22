Vernon council to look at Downtown Vernon Association budget

Photo: DVA

The Downtown Vernon Association’s 2024 budget will be before Vernon city council today.

City council will be presented the DVA's annual budget, in 2024 the DVA is asking for $470,406. The city provides the DVA with funds under two separate bylaws, and each bylaw requires the DVA to submit a separate budget.

Budget totals submitted put the DVA's yearly operating costs are $592,724.

The biggest expense of the budget is for staff with a total of $289,075.

Other costs include $145,550 going to advertising, $102,500 listed as ‘office’, $57,099 for streetscape improvements and $1,500 to the parking awareness program.

The DVA is required to submit a budget to council for the calendar year that outlines revenues and expenditures related to carrying out promotion of the downtown business improvement area.

Staff is recommending council authorize administration to make the first payment to the DVA for a total of $235,203, with the second payment made after council receives the DVA’s 2023 audited financial statements.

The Downtown Vernon Association puts on events throughout the year, including the annual Sunshine Festival and Treat Trail.