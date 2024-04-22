Construction cause of fire alarms going off for half a block of downtown Vernon businesses

Photo: Tracey Prediger

UPDATE 9:45 a.m.

Construction on the side of a connected group of buildings in the 2900 block of 30th Avenue tripped fire alarms, according to Vernon Fire Rescue.

Crews on scene told Castanet the construction tripped the alarm, but buildings are safe to return to.

The alarms have been turned off.

ORIGINAL 9:35 a.m.

Half a block of businesses along 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon have fire alarms going off, Monday morning.

The Towne Theatre, Castanet, Italian Kitchen and businesses between 30th Street and 29th Street all have alarms going off. People have been asked to leave the businesses on the west side of the street.

Vernon Fire Rescue is on scene.

There are no signs of visible smoke in the area.