Spot sized fire under control near Okanagan Indian Band along Westside Road

UPDATE 7:50 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the spot fire near Westside Road is under control.

It remains at less than one hectare in size.

The fire is believe to be human caused.

ORIGINAL 8:44 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a spot sized fire near Westside Road and the Okanagan Indian Band.

The fire is 0.009 hectares in size and is listed as out of control on the BCWS website.

Reportedly on Nashwito Road, the fire looks to be just west of OKIB land.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.