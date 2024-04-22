Fair weather week ahead across the Thompson Okanagan

Chelsey Mutter

The Thompson Okanagan is forecast to see fair weather for the coming week.

Environment Canada says temperatures will be about average with daytime highs between 16 and 20°C.

“Normally for this time period the highest temperatures are around 16°C,” said Yimei Li, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Overnight lows will reach 3 to 4°C. Li says there is a risk of frost with temperatures dropping to 4°C.

The week will start off with a mix of sun and cloud, before a chance of rain starting on Wednesday. Showers are expected later in the week and heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will remain in the high teens to low 20’s.

