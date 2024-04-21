Lake Country power outage partially restored

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 5:47 p.m.

Power has been restored to some BC Hydro customers affected by the Lake Country power outage.

Currently, 1,520 are without power, down from the 3,335 originally impacted.

BC Hydro says a bird hitting its wires caused the outage.

Crews are on site and the power is expected to be fully restored by 7 p.m., Sunday

ORIGINAL 3:07 p.m.

Over 3,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in the Lake Country area, Sunday afternoon.

The power company is reporting an outage impacting 3,335 customers.

Power has been off since 2:15 p.m. with the outage stretching from Wilson Landing up to Killiney Beach.

A crew has been assigned, but is not yet on site. There’s no estimate restoration time and the cause is still under investigation.

A power outage affected a similar area – with 3,335 customers impacted – on Saturday. The outage lasted from 9:43 a.m. to 6 p.m. and was cause by a downed tree across wires.