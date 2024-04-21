Lake Country power outage affects over 3,000, again

Photo: BC Hydro

Over 3,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in the Lake Country area, Sunday afternoon.

The power company is reporting an outage impacting 3,335 customers.

Power has been off since 2:15 p.m. with the outage stretching from Wilson Landing up to Killiney Beach.

A crew has been assigned, but is not yet on site. There’s no estimate restoration time and the cause is still under investigation.

A power outage affected a similar area – with 3,335 customers impacted – on Saturday. The outage lasted from 9:43 a.m. to 6 p.m. and was cause by a downed tree across wires.