Power poles need to be moved before a City of Vernon project can take place

Power poles have put a City of Vernon project on hold.

The city was planning to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road at 39th Avenue this year, but staff are recommending the project be moved to 2025.

At their regular council meeting Monday, civic leaders will receive a staff report stating the construction project requires relocation of BC Hydro power lines.

“The original design concept for this relocation has changed and is now significantly more complex. BC Hydro is doing their best to expedite the design to mitigate schedule delays but is still developing the final plans for this revised concept,” the report says. “At this time, it is not practical to expect that this project would be completed before the fall, prior to the end of paving season, and would result in traffic challenges over the winter.”

To minimize disruption to the community, administration is recommending council consider delaying the project until the spring of 2025.

Staff is also reporting the roundabout money can be used elsewhere.

“There is an opportunity to re-allocate funding from the Pleasant Valley Road at 39th Avenue - Roundabout project to the final Phase 3 of the 32nd Avenue corridor, completing that work one year early in 2024,” the report says. “The reallocation of funding would include a portion of the Growing Communities fund ($2,150,000) that would be replaced with the Infrastructure Levy and Infrastructure Reserve in 2025.

The report says work on phase two of the 32nd Avenue corridor is progressing quickly and staff is recommending council approve the upgrades to the 32nd Avenue corridor.

