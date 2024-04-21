Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre has opened for 2024

Vernon's Allan Brooks Nature Centre has opened for the season.

This year marks the 24th year for the centre located off of Commonage Road south of Vernon.

Since its inception, the ABNC has grown from a discontinued weather station into an interpretive centre with activity rooms, display space, indoor and outdoor classrooms, picnic and play areas, a pond, native plant gardens, viewpoint sitting areas and a wheelchair-friendly grasslands trail around the grounds.

ABNC displays and features a variety of nature-associated learning opportunities, information, activities and experiences for all ages.

The centre provides visitors a first-hand opportunity to see and learn about the Okanagan’s unique and diverse natural heritage through views, information, programs and displays of the region’s natural areas.

The ABNC is also one of only a few places where you can see Swan, Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes from a single vantage point.

Angie Ioakinidou, with the ABNC, said the centre will be hosting a variety of programs throughout the season, including youth summer camps.

Ioakinidou said education about nature and all that lives in it, is one of the main goals of the ABNC.

And while the centre is geared towards educating children, adults will a lot by visiting as well.

Ioakinidou said it is also a nice just to hang out at the centre.

“It's a beautiful place to come and have a picnic or go for a walk. We have trails that go all around the centre, and you are outside in nature, there's nothing better than that.”

For more information on the ABNC, click here.