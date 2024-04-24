Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store has seen a 100 per cent increase in people seeking assistance

Photo: File photo

The Vernon Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store is busier than ever.

And that is putting a strain on supplies that are offered to those in need, free of charge.

Gena Barzan runs the downtown thrift store and said there has been a 100 per cent increase in people seeking assistance since January.

The store helps provide pet food for those in need and also hands out food hampers to seniors at the end of each month.

Barzan believes the increase in people seeking help is because of the economy and inflation.

“We hear people complain that they can't afford sugar or they can't afford meat anymore. We are buying sausages and pork chops and things like that because they don't get that until they come to us.”

Assisting more people is straining resources and Barzan said the demand will get even greater in a time of disaster such as wildfires. Some are speculating 2024 will be a bad year for fires.

She said donations to the thrift store are starting to pick up, but more are needed to meet the demand.

Donations can be dropped off at the thrift store, 3100A 29th Ave.